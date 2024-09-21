Cricket: England V Australia 2nd ODI Scoreboard
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Leeds, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) First-innings scoreboard in the second one-day international between England and Australia at Headingley on Saturday:
M. Short c Smith b Potts 29
T. Head c Stone b Carse 29
M. Marsh lbw b Bethell 60
S. Smith b Potts 4
M. Labuschagne c Livingstone b Bethell 19
A. Carey c Salt b Stone 74
G. Maxwell c Bethell b Rashid 7
A. Hardie c Potts b Carse 23
M. Starc c Potts b Carse 0
A. Zampa c Stone b Rashid 3
J. Hazlewood not out 4
Extras (lb2, nb2, w14) 18
Total (all out, 44.
4 overs) 270
Fall of wickets: 1-46 (Head), 2-64 (Short), 3-89 (Smith), 4-145 (Labuschagne), 5-151 (Marsh), 6-161 (Maxwell), 7-216 (Hardie), 8-216 (Starc), 9-221 (Zampa), 10-270 (Carey)
Bowling: Potts 7-1-30-2 (1w); Stone 8.4-0-46-1; Carse 10-0-75-3 (2nb, 2w); Rashid 10-0-42-2 (2w); Bethell 5-0-33-2 (1w); Livingstone 2-0-23-0; Jacks 2-0-19-0 (2w)
England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid
Toss: England
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Russell Warren (ENG)
tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
