Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Cricket: England v Australia 2nd ODI scoreboard

Leeds, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) First-innings scoreboard in the second one-day international between England and Australia at Headingley on Saturday:

Australia

M. Short c Smith b Potts 29

T. Head c Stone b Carse 29

M. Marsh lbw b Bethell 60

S. Smith b Potts 4

M. Labuschagne c Livingstone b Bethell 19

A. Carey c Salt b Stone 74

G. Maxwell c Bethell b Rashid 7

A. Hardie c Potts b Carse 23

M. Starc c Potts b Carse 0

A. Zampa c Stone b Rashid 3

J. Hazlewood not out 4

Extras (lb2, nb2, w14) 18

Total (all out, 44.

4 overs) 270

Fall of wickets: 1-46 (Head), 2-64 (Short), 3-89 (Smith), 4-145 (Labuschagne), 5-151 (Marsh), 6-161 (Maxwell), 7-216 (Hardie), 8-216 (Starc), 9-221 (Zampa), 10-270 (Carey)

Bowling: Potts 7-1-30-2 (1w); Stone 8.4-0-46-1; Carse 10-0-75-3 (2nb, 2w); Rashid 10-0-42-2 (2w); Bethell 5-0-33-2 (1w); Livingstone 2-0-23-0; Jacks 2-0-19-0 (2w)

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid

Toss: England

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Russell Warren (ENG)

tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

