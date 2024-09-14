Open Menu

Cricket: England V Australia 2nd T20 Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Cricket: England v Australia 2nd T20 scores

Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Brief scores in the 2nd T20 international between England and Australia at Cardiff on Friday:

Australia 193/6, 20 overs (McGurk 50, Inglis 42; L Livingstone 2-16) v England 194/7, 19.

0 overs (Livingstone 87, Bethell 44; Short 5-22)

Toss: England

result: England won by three wickets

Series: Three-match series tied at 1-1

Remaining Fixtures (all times GMT)

Sep 15: England v Australia 3rd T20, Old Trafford, Manchester (1330)

