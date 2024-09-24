Cricket: England V Australia 3rd ODI Scoreboard
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ChesterleStreet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) First-innings scoreboard in the third one-day international between England and Australia at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday:
M. Short c Rashid b Archer 14
M. Marsh c Smith b Carse 24
S. Smith c Carse b Archer 60
C. Green c Jacks b Bethell 42
M. Labuschagne c Smith b Jacks 0
A. Carey not out 77
G. Maxwell c Carse b Livingstone 30
A. Hardie run out (Rashid/Potts) 44
S.
Abbott not out 2
Extras (lb1, nb1, w9) 11
Total (7 wkts, 50 overs) 304
Did not bat: M Starc, J Hazlewood
Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Short), 2-47 (Marsh), 3-131 (Green), 4-132 (Labuschagne), 5-172 (Smith), 6-226 (Maxwell), 7-294 (Hardie)
Bowling: Potts 9-0-48-0 (2w); Archer 10-0-67-2 (3w); Carse 10-0-55-1 (1nb, 1w); Rashid 10-0-56-0; Bethell 5-1-33-1 (2w); Jacks 3-0-20-1; Livingstone 3-0-24-1
England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts
Toss: England
Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
