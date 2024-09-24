Open Menu

Cricket: England V Australia 3rd ODI Scoreboard

September 24, 2024

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd ODI scoreboard

ChesterleStreet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) First-innings scoreboard in the third one-day international between England and Australia at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday:

Australia

M. Short c Rashid b Archer 14

M. Marsh c Smith b Carse 24

S. Smith c Carse b Archer 60

C. Green c Jacks b Bethell 42

M. Labuschagne c Smith b Jacks 0

A. Carey not out 77

G. Maxwell c Carse b Livingstone 30

A. Hardie run out (Rashid/Potts) 44

S.

Abbott not out 2

Extras (lb1, nb1, w9) 11

Total (7 wkts, 50 overs) 304

Did not bat: M Starc, J Hazlewood

Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Short), 2-47 (Marsh), 3-131 (Green), 4-132 (Labuschagne), 5-172 (Smith), 6-226 (Maxwell), 7-294 (Hardie)

Bowling: Potts 9-0-48-0 (2w); Archer 10-0-67-2 (3w); Carse 10-0-55-1 (1nb, 1w); Rashid 10-0-56-0; Bethell 5-1-33-1 (2w); Jacks 3-0-20-1; Livingstone 3-0-24-1

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts

Toss: England

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

