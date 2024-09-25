Cricket: England V Australia 3rd ODI Scoreboard
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 03:30 AM
ChesterleStreet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Completed scoreboard in the third one-day international between England and Australia at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday:
M. Short c Rashid b Archer 14
M. Marsh c Smith b Carse 24
S. Smith c Carse b Archer 60
C. Green c Jacks b Bethell 42
M. Labuschagne c Smith b Jacks 0
A. Carey not out 77
G. Maxwell c Carse b Livingstone 30
A. Hardie run out (Rashid/Potts) 44
S. Abbott not out 2
Extras (lb1, nb1, w9) 11
Total (7 wkts, 50 overs) 304
Did not bat: M Starc, J Hazlewood
Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Short), 2-47 (Marsh), 3-131 (Green), 4-132 (Labuschagne), 5-172 (Smith), 6-226 (Maxwell), 7-294 (Hardie)
Bowling: Potts 9-0-48-0 (2w); Archer 10-0-67-2 (3w); Carse 10-0-55-1 (1nb, 1w); Rashid 10-0-56-0; Bethell 5-1-33-1 (2w); Jacks 3-0-20-1; Livingstone 3-0-24-1
England
P. Salt c Short b Starc 0
B. Duckett c Maxwell b Starc 8
W.
Jacks c Abbott b Green 84
H. Brook not out 110
J. Smith c Maxwell b Green 7
L. Livingstone not out 33
Extras (lb1, nb3, w8) 12
Total (4 wkts, 37.4 overs) 254
Did not bat: J Bethell, B Carse, J Archer, A Rashid, M Potts
Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Salt), 2-11 (Duckett), 3-167 (Jacks), 4-197 (Smith)
Bowling: Starc 8-1-63-2 (1w); Hazlewood 8-0-43-0 (2nb); Abbott 7.4-0-53-0 (1nb, 2w); Hardie 5-0-26-0; Maxwell 2-0-11-0; Green 6-0-45-2 (5w); Short 1-0-12-0
result: England won by 46 runs (DLS method)
Player-of-the-match: Harry Brook (ENG)
Series: Australia lead five-match series 2-1
Toss: England
Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
Remaining Fixtures (all times GMT)
Sep 27: 4th ODI, Lord's (1130)
Sep 29: 5th ODI, Bristol (1000)
Previous Results
Sep 19, 1st ODI, Trent Bridge: Australia won by seven wickets
Sep 21, 2nd ODI, Headingley: Australia won by 68 runs
