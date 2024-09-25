Open Menu

Cricket: England V Australia 3rd ODI Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 03:30 AM

ChesterleStreet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Completed scoreboard in the third one-day international between England and Australia at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday:

Australia

M. Short c Rashid b Archer 14

M. Marsh c Smith b Carse 24

S. Smith c Carse b Archer 60

C. Green c Jacks b Bethell 42

M. Labuschagne c Smith b Jacks 0

A. Carey not out 77

G. Maxwell c Carse b Livingstone 30

A. Hardie run out (Rashid/Potts) 44

S. Abbott not out 2

Extras (lb1, nb1, w9) 11

Total (7 wkts, 50 overs) 304

Did not bat: M Starc, J Hazlewood

Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Short), 2-47 (Marsh), 3-131 (Green), 4-132 (Labuschagne), 5-172 (Smith), 6-226 (Maxwell), 7-294 (Hardie)

Bowling: Potts 9-0-48-0 (2w); Archer 10-0-67-2 (3w); Carse 10-0-55-1 (1nb, 1w); Rashid 10-0-56-0; Bethell 5-1-33-1 (2w); Jacks 3-0-20-1; Livingstone 3-0-24-1

England

P. Salt c Short b Starc 0

B. Duckett c Maxwell b Starc 8

W.

Jacks c Abbott b Green 84

H. Brook not out 110

J. Smith c Maxwell b Green 7

L. Livingstone not out 33

Extras (lb1, nb3, w8) 12

Total (4 wkts, 37.4 overs) 254

Did not bat: J Bethell, B Carse, J Archer, A Rashid, M Potts

Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Salt), 2-11 (Duckett), 3-167 (Jacks), 4-197 (Smith)

Bowling: Starc 8-1-63-2 (1w); Hazlewood 8-0-43-0 (2nb); Abbott 7.4-0-53-0 (1nb, 2w); Hardie 5-0-26-0; Maxwell 2-0-11-0; Green 6-0-45-2 (5w); Short 1-0-12-0

result: England won by 46 runs (DLS method)

Player-of-the-match: Harry Brook (ENG)

Series: Australia lead five-match series 2-1

Toss: England

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Remaining Fixtures (all times GMT)

Sep 27: 4th ODI, Lord's (1130)

Sep 29: 5th ODI, Bristol (1000)

Previous Results

Sep 19, 1st ODI, Trent Bridge: Australia won by seven wickets

Sep 21, 2nd ODI, Headingley: Australia won by 68 runs

