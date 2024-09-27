Open Menu

September 27, 2024

Cricket: England v Australia 4th ODI scoreboard

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) First-innings scoreboard in the fourth one-day international between England and Australia at Lord's on Friday:

England

P. Salt c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 22

B. Duckett c Abbott b Zampa 63

W. Jacks c Labuschagne b Marsh 10

H. Brook c Maxwell b Zampa 87

J. Smith c Hazlewood b Maxwell 39

L. Livingstone not out 62

J.

Bethell not out 12

Extras (lb7, nb1, w9) 17

Total (5 wkts, 39 overs) 312

Did not bat: B Carse, J Archer, A Rashid, M Potts

Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Salt), 2-71 (Jacks), 3-150 (Duckett), 4-225 (Brook), 5-241 (Smith)

Bowling: Starc 8-0-70-0 (1w); Hazlewood 8-1-40-1 (1nb, 1w); Abbott 7-0-62-0 (1w); Marsh 4-0-27-1 (2w); Zampa 8-0-66-2; Maxwell 3-0-30-1 (2w); Labuschagne 1-0-10-0

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wkt), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Note: Match reduced by rain to 39 overs per side

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Martin Saggers (ENG)

tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

