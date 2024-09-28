Cricket: England V Australia 4th ODI Scoreboard
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 11:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Completed scoreboard in the fourth one-day international between England and Australia at Lord's on Friday (match reduced to 39 overs per side by rain):
England
P. Salt c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 22
B. Duckett c Abbott b Zampa 63
W. Jacks c Labuschagne b Marsh 10
H. Brook c Maxwell b Zampa 87
J. Smith c Hazlewood b Maxwell 39
L. Livingstone not out 62
J. Bethell not out 12
Extras (lb7, nb1, w9) 17
Total (5 wkts, 39 overs) 312
Did not bat: B Carse, J Archer, A Rashid, M Potts
Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Salt), 2-71 (Jacks), 3-150 (Duckett), 4-225 (Brook), 5-241 (Smith)
Bowling: Starc 8-0-70-0 (1w); Hazlewood 8-1-40-1 (1nb, 1w); Abbott 7-0-62-0 (1w); Marsh 4-0-27-1 (2w); Zampa 8-0-66-2; Maxwell 3-0-30-1 (2w); Labuschagne 1-0-10-0
Australia
M. Marsh b Archer 28
T. Head b Carse 34
S. Smith c Smith b Potts 5
J. Inglis c Jacks b Carse 8
M. Labuschagne b Carse 4
A. Carey b Potts 13
G.
Maxwell c Smith b Archer 2
S. Abbott c Livingstone b Potts 10
M. Starc not out 3
A. Zampa c Livingstone b Potts 0
J. Hazlewood b Rashid 0
Extras (lb8, w11) 19
Total (all out, 24.4 overs) 126
Fall of wickets: 1-68 (Head), 2-75 (Smith), 3-80 (Marsh), 4-91 (Inglis), 5-93 (Labuschagne), 6-96 (Maxwell), 7-119 (Abbott), 8-122 (Carey), 9-122 (Zampa), 10-126 (Hazlewood)
Bowling: Potts 8-2-38-4 (3w); Archer 7-0-33-2 (2w); Carse 6-0-36-3 (3w); Rashid 3.4-0-11-1 (1w)
result: England won by 186 runs
Player-of-the-match: Harry Brook (ENG)
Series: Five-match series level at 2-2
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Martin Saggers (ENG)
tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
Remaining Fixture
Sep 29: 5th ODI, Bristol (1000 GMT)
Previous Results
Sep 19, 1st ODI, Trent Bridge: Australia won by seven wickets
Sep 21, 2nd ODI, Headingley: Australia won by 68 runs
Sep 24: 3rd ODI, Chester-le-Street: England won by 46 runs (DLS method)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
More Stories From World
-
'National treasure' UK actor Maggie Smith dies aged 896 seconds ago
-
New faces headline most open Berlin marathon in a decade10 seconds ago
-
Israel strikes Hezbollah bastion in Beirut26 seconds ago
-
Europe en route for Moon with new simulator, says astronaut Pesquet29 seconds ago
-
Terror, panic as Israeli strikes wipe out Beirut buildings33 seconds ago
-
'National treasure' UK actor Maggie Smith dies aged 898 hours ago
-
Maduro's hold on power 'unsustainable': Venezuelan opposition leader to AFP8 hours ago
-
Tunisia lawmakers revise election law days ahead of vote11 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result11 hours ago
-
Tens of thousands protest against Lebanon 'bloodbath' in Iran, Yemen11 hours ago
-
Fireworks forecast if comet survives risky Sun flypast11 hours ago
-
'True national treasure' Maggie Smith dies aged 8912 hours ago