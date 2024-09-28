Open Menu

Cricket: England V Australia 4th ODI Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 11:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Completed scoreboard in the fourth one-day international between England and Australia at Lord's on Friday (match reduced to 39 overs per side by rain):

England

P. Salt c Labuschagne b Hazlewood 22

B. Duckett c Abbott b Zampa 63

W. Jacks c Labuschagne b Marsh 10

H. Brook c Maxwell b Zampa 87

J. Smith c Hazlewood b Maxwell 39

L. Livingstone not out 62

J. Bethell not out 12

Extras (lb7, nb1, w9) 17

Total (5 wkts, 39 overs) 312

Did not bat: B Carse, J Archer, A Rashid, M Potts

Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Salt), 2-71 (Jacks), 3-150 (Duckett), 4-225 (Brook), 5-241 (Smith)

Bowling: Starc 8-0-70-0 (1w); Hazlewood 8-1-40-1 (1nb, 1w); Abbott 7-0-62-0 (1w); Marsh 4-0-27-1 (2w); Zampa 8-0-66-2; Maxwell 3-0-30-1 (2w); Labuschagne 1-0-10-0

Australia

M. Marsh b Archer 28

T. Head b Carse 34

S. Smith c Smith b Potts 5

J. Inglis c Jacks b Carse 8

M. Labuschagne b Carse 4

A. Carey b Potts 13

G.

Maxwell c Smith b Archer 2

S. Abbott c Livingstone b Potts 10

M. Starc not out 3

A. Zampa c Livingstone b Potts 0

J. Hazlewood b Rashid 0

Extras (lb8, w11) 19

Total (all out, 24.4 overs) 126

Fall of wickets: 1-68 (Head), 2-75 (Smith), 3-80 (Marsh), 4-91 (Inglis), 5-93 (Labuschagne), 6-96 (Maxwell), 7-119 (Abbott), 8-122 (Carey), 9-122 (Zampa), 10-126 (Hazlewood)

Bowling: Potts 8-2-38-4 (3w); Archer 7-0-33-2 (2w); Carse 6-0-36-3 (3w); Rashid 3.4-0-11-1 (1w)

result: England won by 186 runs

Player-of-the-match: Harry Brook (ENG)

Series: Five-match series level at 2-2

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Martin Saggers (ENG)

tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Remaining Fixture

Sep 29: 5th ODI, Bristol (1000 GMT)

Previous Results

Sep 19, 1st ODI, Trent Bridge: Australia won by seven wickets

Sep 21, 2nd ODI, Headingley: Australia won by 68 runs

Sep 24: 3rd ODI, Chester-le-Street: England won by 46 runs (DLS method)

