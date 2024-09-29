Cricket: England v Australia 5th ODI scoreboard

Bristol, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Completed scoreboard in the fifth one-day international between England and Australia at Bristol on Sunday:

England

P. Salt c Labuschagne b Hardie 45

B. Duckett c Hazlewood b Head 107

W. Jacks b Hardie 0

H. Brook c Maxwell b Zampa 72

J. Smith b Maxwell 6

L. Livingstone c Inglis b Zampa 0

J. Bethell st Inglis b Head 13

B. Carse lbw b Head 9

A. Rashid c Labuschagne b Head 36

M. Potts c Inglis b Maxwell 6

O. Stone not out 9

Extras (b1, lb2, w3) 6

Total (all out, 49.2 overs) 309

Fall of wickets: 1-58 (Salt), 2-70 (Jacks), 3-202 (Brook), 4-215 (Smith), 5-216 (Livingstone), 6-238 (Duckett), 7-250 (Bethell), 8-260 (Carse), 9-276 (Potts), 10-309 (Rashid)

Bowling: Starc 6-0-47-0; Hazlewood 6-0-33-0; Hardie 5-1-38-2; Zampa 10-0-74-2; Maxwell 10-0-49-2; Connolly 4-0-31-0; Short 2-0-6-0; Head 6.2-0-28-4 (2w)

Australia

M. Short c Smith b Potts 58

T.

Head c Salt b Carse 31

S. Smith not out 36

J. Inglis not out 28

Extras (lb9, w3) 12

Total (2 wkts, 20.4 overs) 165

Did not bat: M Labuschagne, G Maxwell, A Hardie, C Connolly, M Starc, A Zampa, J Hazlewood

Fall of wickets: 1-78 (Head), 2-118 (Short)

Bowling: Potts 7-0-49-1 (1w); Stone 4-0-36-0; Jacks 1-0-20-0; Carse 5-0-36-1 (1w); Rashid 3.4-0-15-1 (1w)

result: Australia won by 49 runs (DLS method)

Player-of-the-match: Travis Head (AUS)

Series: Australia win five-match series 3-2

Player-of-the-series: Travis Head (AUS)

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Mike Burns (ENG)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Previous Results

Sep 19, 1st ODI, Trent Bridge: Australia won by seven wickets

Sep 21, 2nd ODI, Headingley: Australia won by 68 runs

Sep 24, 3rd ODI, Chester-le-Street: England won by 46 runs (DLS method)

Sep 27, 4th ODI, Lord's: England won by 186 runs