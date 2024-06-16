Cricket: England V Namibia T20 World Cup Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2024 | 10:40 AM
North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group B match of the T20 World Cup between England and Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday:
England 122-5, 10 overs (Harry Brook 47 not out, Jonny Bairstow 31; Ruben Trumpelmann 2-31) v Namibia 84-3, 10 overs (Michael van Lingen 33, David Wiese 27; Jofra Archer 1-15, Chris Jordan 1-19)
Toss: Namibia
result: England won by 41 runs (DLS method)
