Cricket: England v Namibia T20 World Cup scores

North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group B match of the T20 World Cup between England and Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday:

England 122-5, 10 overs (Harry Brook 47 not out, Jonny Bairstow 31; Ruben Trumpelmann 2-31) v Namibia 84-3, 10 overs (Michael van Lingen 33, David Wiese 27; Jofra Archer 1-15, Chris Jordan 1-19)

Toss: Namibia

result: England won by 41 runs (DLS method)