Cricket: England V Oman T20 World Cup Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 02:10 AM
St. John's, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Group B match of the T20 World Cup between England and Oman at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Thursday:
2 overs (Shoaib Khan 11; Adil Rashid 4-11, Mark Wood 3-12, Jofra Archer 3-12) v England 50-2, 3.1 overs (Jos Buttler 24 not out; Kaleemullah 1-10)
Toss: England
result: England won by eight wickets
