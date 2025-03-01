Cricket: England V South Africa Champions Trophy Scores
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Karachi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Brief scores after the first innings of the Champions Trophy Group B match between South Africa and England in Karachi on Saturday:
England 179 in 38.2 overs (J. Root 37, J. Archer 25, B. Duckett 24, J. Buttler 21; W. Mulder 3-25, M. Jansen 3-39, K. Maharaj 2-35)
Toss: England
Recent Stories
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..
Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: England v South Africa Champions Trophy scores5 minutes ago
-
Cyclone death toll rises to four on La Reunion5 minutes ago
-
Pope spends 'peaceful night' after breathing crisis35 minutes ago
-
Ramadan in war-torn Sudan eclipsed by famine and inflation2 hours ago
-
Four dead from India avalanche, five still missing: army2 hours ago
-
Uncertainty looms as first phase of Gaza truce due to expire3 hours ago
-
Marc Marquez wins dominant Thai MotoGP sprint on Ducati debut3 hours ago
-
Marc Marquez wins dominant Thai MotoGP sprint on Ducati debut3 hours ago
-
UN rights chief decries 'litany of human suffering' in Myanmar4 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi interacts with Pakistan Community at Embassy premises4 hours ago
-
Cyclone death toll rises to four on ravaged French island4 hours ago
-
Pope spends 'peaceful night' after breathing crisis: Vatican4 hours ago