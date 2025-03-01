Cricket: England v South Africa Champions Trophy scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Karachi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Brief scores after the first innings of the Champions Trophy Group B match between South Africa and England in Karachi on Saturday:

England 179 in 38.2 overs (J. Root 37, J. Archer 25, B. Duckett 24, J. Buttler 21; W. Mulder 3-25, M. Jansen 3-39, K. Maharaj 2-35)

Toss: England