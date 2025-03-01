Open Menu

Cricket: England V South Africa Champions Trophy Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Cricket: England v South Africa Champions Trophy scores

Karachi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Brief scores after the first innings of the Champions Trophy Group B match between South Africa and England in Karachi on Saturday:

England 179 in 38.2 overs (J. Root 37, J. Archer 25, B. Duckett 24, J. Buttler 21; W. Mulder 3-25, M. Jansen 3-39, K. Maharaj 2-35)

Toss: England

Recent Stories

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

55 minutes ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

2 hours ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..

3 hours ago
 China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expa ..

China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February

3 hours ago
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to se ..

Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood

3 hours ago
 S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in Februa ..

S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes pr ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes pre ..

Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs ..

Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From World