Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Wednesday:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

N. Madushka c Root b Woakes 4

D. Karunaratne c Smith b Atkinson 2

K. Mendis c Brook b Wood 24

A. Mathews lbw b Woakes 0

D. Chandimal lbw b Bashir 17

D. de Silva c Lawrence b Bashir 74

Ka Mendis c Smith b Woakes 12

P. Jayasuriya c Smith b Atkinson 10

M. Rathnayake c Woakes b Bashir 72

V. Fernando run out (Pope/Smith) 13

A. Fernando not out 0

Extras (b4, nb1, w3) 8

Total (all out, 74 overs, 325 mins) 236

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Karunaratne), 2-6 (Madushka), 3-6 (Mathews), 4-40 (K Mendis), 5-72 (Chandimal), 6-92 (Ka Mendis), 7-113 (Jayasuriya), 8-176 (De Silva), 9-226 (Rathnayake) 10-236 (V Fernando)

Bowling: Woakes 11-3-32-3; Atkinson 16-3-48-2 (1nb, 3w); Potts 9-0-48-0; Wood 8-0-31-1; Bashir 23-4-55-3; Root 7-2-18-0

England 1st Innings

B.

Duckett not out 13

D. Lawrence not out 9

Extras 0

Total (0 wkts, 4 overs, 14 mins) 22

To bat: O Pope, J Root, H Brook, J Smith, C Woakes, G Atkinson, M Potts, M Wood, S Bashir

Bowling: De Silva 2-0-14-0; Jayasuriya 2-0-8-0

Match position: England are 214 runs behind with all 10 first-innings wickets standing

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)