Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Friday:
Sri Lanka 1st Innings 236 (D de Silva 74, M Rathnayake 72; C Woakes 3-32, S Bashir 3-55)
England 1st Innings (overnight 259-6)
B. Duckett lbw b A Fernando 18
D. Lawrence c Chandimal b V Fernando 30
O. Pope b A Fernando 6
J. Root c Chandimal b A Fernando 42
H. Brook b Jayasuriya 56
J. Smith c Chandimal b Jayasuriya 111
C. Woakes b Jayasuriya 25
G. Atkinson c Chandimal b Rathnayake 20
M. Potts c Ka Mendis b V Fernando 17
M. Wood b A Fernando 22
S. Bashir not out 3
Extras (lb4, nb3, w1) 8
Total (all out, 85.
3 overs, 397 mins) 358
Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Duckett), 2-40 (Pope), 3-67 (Lawrence), 4-125 (Root), 5-187 (Brook), 6-239 (Woakes), 7-305 (Atkinson), 8-315 (Smith), 9-348 (Wood), 10-358 (Potts)
Bowling: De Silva 2-0-14-0; Jayasuriya 31-5-85-3; A Fernando 18-0-103-4 (1w); V Fernando 19.3-1-73-2; Rathnayake 13-0-66-1 (3nb); Ka Mendis 2-0-13-0
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando
Match position: England lead by 122 runs on first innings
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
afp
