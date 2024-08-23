Open Menu

Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the third day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Friday:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 236 (D de Silva 74, M Rathnayake 72; C Woakes 3-32, S Bashir 3-55)

England 1st Innings (overnight 259-6)

B. Duckett lbw b A Fernando 18

D. Lawrence c Chandimal b V Fernando 30

O. Pope b A Fernando 6

J. Root c Chandimal b A Fernando 42

H. Brook b Jayasuriya 56

J. Smith c Chandimal b Jayasuriya 111

C. Woakes b Jayasuriya 25

G. Atkinson c Chandimal b Rathnayake 20

M. Potts c Ka Mendis b V Fernando 17

M. Wood b A Fernando 22

S. Bashir not out 3

Extras (lb4, nb3, w1) 8

Total (all out, 85.

3 overs, 397 mins) 358

Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Duckett), 2-40 (Pope), 3-67 (Lawrence), 4-125 (Root), 5-187 (Brook), 6-239 (Woakes), 7-305 (Atkinson), 8-315 (Smith), 9-348 (Wood), 10-358 (Potts)

Bowling: De Silva 2-0-14-0; Jayasuriya 31-5-85-3; A Fernando 18-0-103-4 (1w); V Fernando 19.3-1-73-2; Rathnayake 13-0-66-1 (3nb); Ka Mendis 2-0-13-0

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

Match position: England lead by 122 runs on first innings

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

afp

