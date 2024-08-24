Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Friday:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 236 (D de Silva 74, M Rathnayake 72; C Woakes 3-32, S Bashir 3-55)

England 1st Innings (overnight 259-6)

B. Duckett lbw b A Fernando 18

D. Lawrence c Chandimal b V Fernando 30

O. Pope b A Fernando 6

J. Root c Chandimal b A Fernando 42

H. Brook b Jayasuriya 56

J. Smith c Chandimal b Jayasuriya 111

C. Woakes b Jayasuriya 25

G. Atkinson c Chandimal b Rathnayake 20

M. Potts c Ka Mendis b V Fernando 17

M. Wood b A Fernando 22

S. Bashir not out 3

Extras (lb4, nb3, w1) 8

Total (all out, 85.3 overs, 397 mins) 358

Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Duckett), 2-40 (Pope), 3-67 (Lawrence), 4-125 (Root), 5-187 (Brook), 6-239 (Woakes), 7-305 (Atkinson), 8-315 (Smith), 9-348 (Wood), 10-358 (Potts)

Bowling: De Silva 2-0-14-0; Jayasuriya 31-5-85-3; A Fernando 18-0-103-4 (1w); V Fernando 19.

3-1-73-2; Rathnayake 13-0-66-1 (3nb); Ka Mendis 2-0-13-0

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings

N. Madushka b Woakes 0

D. Karunaratne c Brook b Wood 27

K. Mendis c Smith b Atkinson 0

A. Mathews c Potts b Woakes 65

D. Chandimal not out 20

D. de Silva lbw b Potts 11

Ka. Mendis not out 56

M. Rathnayake c Duckett b Root 10

Extras (lb8, nb1, w6) 15

Total (6 wkts, 60 overs, 297 mins) 204

To bat: P Jayasuriya, A Fernando, V Fernando

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Madushka), 2-1 (K Mendis), 3-52 (Karunaratne), 4-95 (De Silva), 5-173 (Mathews), 6-190 (Rathnayake)

Bowling: Woakes 12-3-34-2; Atkinson 10-1-38-1; Bashir 16-0-61-0 (1nb); Wood 10.2-1-36-1; Potts 11-4-26-1 (2w); Root 0.4-0-1-1

Match position: Sri Lanka lead by 82 runs with four wickets standing

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)