Open Menu

Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of Sri Lanka's second innings on the fourth day of the first Test against England at Old Trafford on Saturday:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 236 (D de Silva 74, M Rathnayake 72; C Woakes 3-32, S Bashir 3-55)

England 1st Innings 358 (J Smith 111, H Brook 56; A Fernando 4-103, P Jayasuriya 3-85)

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings (overnight: 204-6)

N. Madushka b Woakes 0

D. Karunaratne c Brook b Wood 27

K. Mendis c Smith b Atkinson 0

A. Mathews c Potts b Woakes 65

D. Chandimal c sub (Singh) b Potts 79

D. de Silva lbw b Potts 11

Ka. Mendis c Root b Atkinson 113

M. Rathnayake c Duckett b Root 10

P. Jayasuriya c Brook b Potts 5

V.

Fernando lbw b Woakes 0

A. Fernando not out 0

Extras (lb9, nb1, w6) 16

Total (all out, 89.3 overs, 438 mins) 326

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Madushka), 2-1 (K Mendis), 3-52 (Karunaratne), 4-95 (De Silva), 5-173 (Mathews), 6-190 (Rathnayake), 7-307 (Ka Mendis), 8-321 (Jayasuriya), 9-322 (V Fernando), 10-326 (Chandimal)

Bowling: Woakes 22-6-58-3; Atkinson 17-2-89-2; Bashir 20-0-77-0 (1nb); Wood 10.2-1-36-1; Potts 17.3-4-47-3 (2w); Root 1.4-0-5-1; Lawrence 1-0-5-0

England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

Match position: England set 205 to win

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Lawrence Ben Duckett Paul Reiffel Chris Gaffaney Joel Wilson David Boon Old Trafford TV All P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From World