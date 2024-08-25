Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard
Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Completed scoreboard on the fourth day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Saturday:
Sri Lanka 1st Innings 236 (D de Silva 74, M Rathnayake 72; C Woakes 3-32, S Bashir 3-55)
England 1st Innings 358 (J Smith 111, H Brook 56; A Fernando 4-103, P Jayasuriya 3-85)
Sri Lanka 2nd Innings (overnight: 204-6)
N. Madushka b Woakes 0
D. Karunaratne c Brook b Wood 27
K. Mendis c Smith b Atkinson 0
A. Mathews c Potts b Woakes 65
D. Chandimal c sub (Singh) b Potts 79
D. de Silva lbw b Potts 11
Ka. Mendis c Root b Atkinson 113
M. Rathnayake c Duckett b Root 10
P. Jayasuriya c Brook b Potts 5
V. Fernando lbw b Woakes 0
A. Fernando not out 0
Extras (lb9, nb1, w6) 16
Total (all out, 89.3 overs, 438 mins) 326
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Madushka), 2-1 (K Mendis), 3-52 (Karunaratne), 4-95 (De Silva), 5-173 (Mathews), 6-190 (Rathnayake), 7-307 (Ka Mendis), 8-321 (Jayasuriya), 9-322 (V Fernando), 10-326 (Chandimal)
Bowling: Woakes 22-6-58-3; Atkinson 17-2-89-2; Bashir 20-0-77-0 (1nb); Wood 10.
2-1-36-1; Potts 17.3-4-47-3 (2w); Root 1.4-0-5-1; Lawrence 1-0-5-0
England 2nd Innings (target: 205)
B. Duckett c K Mendis b A Fernando 11
D. Lawrence lbw b Rathnayake 34
O. Pope c De Silva b Jayasuriya 6
J. Root not out 62
H. Brook c and b Jayasuriya 32
J. Smith b A Fernando 39
C. Woakes not out 8
Extras (lb5, nb3, w5) 13
Total (5 wkts, 57.2 overs, 252 mins) 205
Did not bat: G Atkinson, M Potts, M Wood, S Bashir
Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Duckett), 2-56 (Pope), 3-70 (Lawrence), 4-119 (Brook), 5-183 (Smith)
Bowling: V Fernando 8-0-46-0 (1w); A Fernando 12-1-25-2; Jayasuriya 25.2=4-98-2; Rathnayake 12-0-31-1 (3nb)
result: England won by five wickets
Player of the match: Jamie Smith (ENG)
Series: England lead three-match series 1-0
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
Remaining Fixtures
Aug 29-Sep 2: England v Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Lord's
Sep 6-10: England v Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, The Oval
