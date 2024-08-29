Open Menu

Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 11:10 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's on Thursday:

England 1st Innings

B. Duckett c Kumara b Jayasuriya 40

D. Lawrence c Madushka b Kumara 9

O. Pope c De Silva b A Fernando 1

J. Root c Nissanka b Rathnayake 143

H. Brook lbw b A Fernando 33

J. Smith c Madushka b Rathnayake 21

C. Woakes c A Fernando b Kumara 6

G. Atkinson not out 74

M.

Potts not out 20

Extras (b8, lb3) 11

Total (7 wkts, 88 overs, 392 mins) 358

To bat: O Stone, S Bashir

Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Lawrence), 2-42 (Pope), 3-82 (Duckett), 4-130 (Brook), 5-192 (Smith), 6-216 (Woakes), 7-308 (Root)

Bowling: A Fernando 19-1-84-2; Rathnayake 21-2-80-2; Kumara 20-2-75-2; Jayasuriya 25-2-81-1; Ka Mendis 3-0-27-0

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka (wkt), Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIS)

tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

afp

