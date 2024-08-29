Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 11:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's on Thursday:
England 1st Innings
B. Duckett c Kumara b Jayasuriya 40
D. Lawrence c Madushka b Kumara 9
O. Pope c De Silva b A Fernando 1
J. Root c Nissanka b Rathnayake 143
H. Brook lbw b A Fernando 33
J. Smith c Madushka b Rathnayake 21
C. Woakes c A Fernando b Kumara 6
G. Atkinson not out 74
M.
Potts not out 20
Extras (b8, lb3) 11
Total (7 wkts, 88 overs, 392 mins) 358
To bat: O Stone, S Bashir
Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Lawrence), 2-42 (Pope), 3-82 (Duckett), 4-130 (Brook), 5-192 (Smith), 6-216 (Woakes), 7-308 (Root)
Bowling: A Fernando 19-1-84-2; Rathnayake 21-2-80-2; Kumara 20-2-75-2; Jayasuriya 25-2-81-1; Ka Mendis 3-0-27-0
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka (wkt), Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIS)
tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
afp
