Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Friday:
England 1st Innings (overnight 358-7)
B. Duckett c Kumara b Jayasuriya 40
D. Lawrence c Madushka b Kumara 9
O. Pope c De Silva b A Fernando 1
J. Root c Nissanka b Rathnayake 143
H. Brook lbw b A Fernando 33
J. Smith c Madushka b Rathnayake 21
C. Woakes c A Fernando b Kumara 6
G. Atkinson c Rathnayake b A Fernando 118
M. Potts c Madushka b A Fernando 21
O. Stone c Ka Mendis b A Fernando 15
S.
Bashir not out 7
Extras (b8, lb4, nb1) 13
Total (all out, 102 overs, 460 mins) 427
Fall of wickets: 1-33 (Lawrence), 2-42 (Pope), 3-82 (Duckett), 4-130 (Brook), 5-192 (Smith), 6-216 (Woakes), 7-308 (Root), 8-393 (Potts), 9-420 (Atkinson), 10-427 (Stone)
Bowling: A Fernando 24-2-102-5; Rathnayake 23-2-89-2 (1nb); Kumara 23-2-101-2; Jayasuriya 29-2-96-1; Ka Mendis 3-0-27-0
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka (wkt), Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIS)
tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
