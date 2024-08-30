Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Friday:

England 1st Innings (overnight 358-7)

B. Duckett c Kumara b Jayasuriya 40

D. Lawrence c Madushka b Kumara 9

O. Pope c De Silva b A Fernando 1

J. Root c Nissanka b Rathnayake 143

H. Brook lbw b A Fernando 33

J. Smith c Madushka b Rathnayake 21

C. Woakes c A Fernando b Kumara 6

G. Atkinson c Rathnayake b A Fernando 118

M. Potts c Madushka b A Fernando 21

O. Stone c Ka Mendis b A Fernando 15

S.

Bashir not out 7

Extras (b8, lb4, nb1) 13

Total (all out, 102 overs, 460 mins) 427

Fall of wickets: 1-33 (Lawrence), 2-42 (Pope), 3-82 (Duckett), 4-130 (Brook), 5-192 (Smith), 6-216 (Woakes), 7-308 (Root), 8-393 (Potts), 9-420 (Atkinson), 10-427 (Stone)

Bowling: A Fernando 24-2-102-5; Rathnayake 23-2-89-2 (1nb); Kumara 23-2-101-2; Jayasuriya 29-2-96-1; Ka Mendis 3-0-27-0

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka (wkt), Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIS)

tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)