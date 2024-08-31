Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 12:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's on Friday:
England 1st Innings (overnight 358-7)
B. Duckett c Kumara b Jayasuriya 40
D. Lawrence c Madushka b Kumara 9
O. Pope c De Silva b A Fernando 1
J. Root c Nissanka b Rathnayake 143
H. Brook lbw b A Fernando 33
J. Smith c Madushka b Rathnayake 21
C. Woakes c A Fernando b Kumara 6
G. Atkinson c Rathnayake b A Fernando 118
M. Potts c Madushka b A Fernando 21
O. Stone c Ka Mendis b A Fernando 15
S. Bashir not out 7
Extras (b8, lb4, nb1) 13
Total (all out, 102 overs, 460 mins) 427
Fall of wickets: 1-33 (Lawrence), 2-42 (Pope), 3-82 (Duckett), 4-130 (Brook), 5-192 (Smith), 6-216 (Woakes), 7-308 (Root), 8-393 (Potts), 9-420 (Atkinson), 10-427 (Stone)
Bowling: A Fernando 24-2-102-5; Rathnayake 23-2-89-2 (1nb); Kumara 23-2-101-2; Jayasuriya 29-2-96-1; Ka Mendis 3-0-27-0
Sri Lanka 1st Innings
N. Maduskha b Woakes 7
D. Karunaratne b Stone 7
P. Nissanka c Potts b Stone 12
A. Mathews b Potts 22
D. Chandimal c Lawrence b Atkinson 23
D.
de Silva c Brook b Potts 0
Ka Mendis c Woakes b Atkinson 74
M. Rathnayake c Smith b Woakes 19
P. Jayasuriya b Bashir 8
L. Kumara run out (Pope) 0
A. Fernando not out 1
Extras (b8, lb13, nb1, w1) 23
Total (all out, 55.3 overs, 269 mins) 196
Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Madushka), 2-32 (Karunaratne), 3-35 (Nissanka), 4-83 (Mathews), 5-83 (De Silva), 6-87 (Chandimal), 7-118 (Rathnayake), 8-153 (Jayasuriya), 9-195 (Kumara), 10-196 (Ka Mendis)
Bowling: Woakes 13-4-21-2 (1w); Atkinson 8.3-2-40-2; Stone 13-0-70-2 (1nb); Potts 11-4-19-2; Bashir 7-1-21-1; Root 3-0-4-0
England 2nd Innings
B. Duckett not out 15
D. Lawrence c Madushka b Kumara 7
O. Pope not out 2
Extras (lb1) 1
Total (1 wkt, 7 overs, 36 mins) 25
To bat: J Root, H Brook, J Smith, C Woakes, G Atkinson, M Potts, O Stone, S Bashir
Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Lawrence)
Bowling: A Fernando 3-0-12-0; Kumara 3-0-10-1; Rathanayake 1-0-2-0
Match position: England lead by 256 runs with nine wickets standing
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIS)
tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
Recent Stories
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
More Stories From World
-
Venezuela hit by nationwide power outage23 minutes ago
-
US, UN call for action to end enforced disappearances23 minutes ago
-
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fighting agreed1 hour ago
-
Typhoon Shanshan churns up Japan, up to six dead3 hours ago
-
Russian mercenaries pulled out of Burkina Faso to defend Kursk: commander3 hours ago
-
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, including child3 hours ago
-
Mpox vaccines expected to arrive in DR Congo within days: WHO chief3 hours ago
-
Israel air strike kills three Palestinians on third day of West Bank raid3 hours ago
-
Kremlin says not worried Putin could be arrested in ICC member Mongolia5 hours ago
-
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, including child5 hours ago
-
Germany deports first Afghans since Taliban govt took control5 hours ago
-
Russia says captured 3 more villages in eastern Ukraine6 hours ago