Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 3rd Test Scoreboard

Published September 07, 2024

Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 3rd Test scoreboard

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka at the Oval on Friday:

England 1st Innings

B. Duckett c Chandimal b Rathnayake 86

D. Lawrence c Nissanka b Kumara 5

O. Pope not out 103

J. Root c V Fernando b Kumara 13

H. Brook not out 8

Extras (b4, lb1, w1) 6

Total (3 wkts, 44.1 overs, 220 mins) 221

To bat: J Smith, C Woakes, G Atkinson, O Stone, J Hull, S Bashir

Fall of wickets: 1-45 (Lawrence), 2-140 (Duckett), 3-191 (Root)

Bowling: A Fernando 14-0-58-0; V Fernando 7-0-29-0 (1w); Kumara 12.

1-1-81-2; Rathnayake 8-2-34-1; Mathews 3-0-14-0

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

More Stories From World