Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 3rd Test Scoreboard
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 01:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka at the Oval on Friday:
England 1st Innings
B. Duckett c Chandimal b Rathnayake 86
D. Lawrence c Nissanka b Kumara 5
O. Pope not out 103
J. Root c V Fernando b Kumara 13
H. Brook not out 8
Extras (b4, lb1, w1) 6
Total (3 wkts, 44.1 overs, 220 mins) 221
To bat: J Smith, C Woakes, G Atkinson, O Stone, J Hull, S Bashir
Fall of wickets: 1-45 (Lawrence), 2-140 (Duckett), 3-191 (Root)
Bowling: A Fernando 14-0-58-0; V Fernando 7-0-29-0 (1w); Kumara 12.
1-1-81-2; Rathnayake 8-2-34-1; Mathews 3-0-14-0
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
