Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 3rd Test scoreboard

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Oval on Saturday:

England 1st Innings (overnight: 221-3)

B. Duckett c Chandimal b Rathnayake 86

D. Lawrence c Nissanka b Kumara 5

O. Pope c Karunaratne b V Fernando 154

J. Root c V Fernando b Kumara 13

H. Brook c Ka Mendis b Rathnayake 19

J. Smith c K Mendis b V Fernando 16

C. Woakes c Rathnayake b de Silva 2

G. Atkinson c Rathnayake b de Silva 5

O. Stone not out 15

J. Hull c de Silva b A Fernando 2

S. Bashir c Kumara b Rathnayake 1

Extras (b4, lb2, w1) 7

Total (all out, 69.

1 overs, 341 mins) 325

Fall of wickets: 1-45 (Lawrence), 2-140 (Duckett), 3-191 (Root), 4-261 (Brook), 5-290 (Smith), 6-299 (Woakes), 7-307 (Atkinson), 8-307 (Pope), 9-318 (Hull), 10-325 (Bashir)

Bowling: A Fernando 20-0-88-1; V Fernando 13-1-46-2 (1w); Kumara 16-1-97-2; Rathnayake 13.1-3-56-3; Mathews 3-0-14-0; De Silva 4-0-18-2

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)