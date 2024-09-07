Open Menu

Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 3rd Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 3rd Test scoreboard

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Oval on Saturday:

England 1st Innings (overnight: 221-3)

B. Duckett c Chandimal b Rathnayake 86

D. Lawrence c Nissanka b Kumara 5

O. Pope c Karunaratne b V Fernando 154

J. Root c V Fernando b Kumara 13

H. Brook c Ka Mendis b Rathnayake 19

J. Smith c K Mendis b V Fernando 16

C. Woakes c Rathnayake b de Silva 2

G. Atkinson c Rathnayake b de Silva 5

O. Stone not out 15

J. Hull c de Silva b A Fernando 2

S. Bashir c Kumara b Rathnayake 1

Extras (b4, lb2, w1) 7

Total (all out, 69.

1 overs, 341 mins) 325

Fall of wickets: 1-45 (Lawrence), 2-140 (Duckett), 3-191 (Root), 4-261 (Brook), 5-290 (Smith), 6-299 (Woakes), 7-307 (Atkinson), 8-307 (Pope), 9-318 (Hull), 10-325 (Bashir)

Bowling: A Fernando 20-0-88-1; V Fernando 13-1-46-2 (1w); Kumara 16-1-97-2; Rathnayake 13.1-3-56-3; Mathews 3-0-14-0; De Silva 4-0-18-2

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Milan Lawrence Dhananjaya De Silva Vishwa Fernando Kusal Mendis Lahiru Kumara Paul Reiffel Chris Gaffaney Joel Wilson David Boon TV All

Recent Stories

Connection Camp to discuss, formulate future of Pa ..

Connection Camp to discuss, formulate future of Pakistan Cricket

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million cas ..

Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to res ..

1 hour ago
 Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : P ..

Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electric ..

Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning abou ..

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints

5 hours ago
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

6 hours ago
 Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

1 day ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

1 day ago

More Stories From World