Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between England and the West Indies in Dubai on Tuesday:

England 141-7 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 57 not out; Afy Fletcher 3-21, Hayley Matthews 2-35) v West Indies 144-4 in 18 overs (Qiana Joseph 52, Matthews 50)

result: West Indies win by six wickets

Player of the Match: Qiana Joseph

Toss: West Indies