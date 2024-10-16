Cricket: England V West Indies Women's T20 World Cup Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between England and the West Indies in Dubai on Tuesday:
England 141-7 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 57 not out; Afy Fletcher 3-21, Hayley Matthews 2-35) v West Indies 144-4 in 18 overs (Qiana Joseph 52, Matthews 50)
result: West Indies win by six wickets
Player of the Match: Qiana Joseph
Toss: West Indies
