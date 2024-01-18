Cricket: India v Afghanistan 3rd T20 scores

Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Brief scores from the third T20 international between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday:

India 212-4 in 20 overs (R. Sharma 121 not out, R. Singh 69 not out; F. Ahmad Malik 3-20) v Afghanistan 212-6 in 20 overs (G. Naib 55 not out, R. Gurbaz 50, I. Zadran 50, M. Nabi 34; W.

Sundar 3-18)

Super Over 1

Afghanistan 16-1 India 16-1

Super Over 2

India 11-1 Afghanistan 1-2

Toss: India

result: India won in second Super Over

Man of the match: R. Sharma

Series: India won the three-match series 3-0