Cricket: India V Australia 3rd T20 Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Cricket: India v Australia 3rd T20 scores

Guwahati, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Brief scores from the third Twenty20 international between India and Australia in Guwahati on Tuesday:

India 222-3 in 20 overs (R. Gaikwad 123 not out, S. Yadav 39, T.

Varma 31 not out; J. Behrendorff 1-12, K. Richardson 1-34) v Australia 225-5 in 20 overs (G. Maxwell 104 not out, T. Head 35, M. Wade 28 not out; R. Bishnoi 2-32)

result: Australia won by five wickets

Series: India lead the five-match series 2-1

