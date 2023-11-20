Cricket: India V Australia World Cup Final Scoreboard
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 12:30 AM
Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Completed scoreboard in the World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday:
India
R. Sharma c Head b Maxwell 47
S. Gill c Zampa b Starc 4
V. Kohli b Cummins 54
S. Iyer c Inglis b Cummins 4
KL Rahul c Inglis b Starc 66
R. Jadeja c Inglis b Hazlewood 9
S. Yadav c Inglis b Hazlewood 18
M. Shami c Inglis b Starc 6
J. Bumrah lbw b Zampa 1
K. Yadav run out (Labuschagne/Cummins) 10
M. Siraj not out 9
Extras (lb3, w9) 12
Total (all out, 50 overs) 240
Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Gill), 2-76 (Rohit), 3-81 (Iyer), 4-148 (Kohli), 5-178 (Jadeja), 6-203 (Rahul), 7-211 (Shami), 8-214 (Bumrah), 9-226 (S Yadav), 10-240 (Kuldeep)
Bowling: Starc 10-0-55-3 (3w); Hazlewood 10-0-60-2 (1w); Maxwell 6-0-35-1; Cummins 10-0-34-2 (2w); Zampa 10-0-44-1 (1w); Marsh 2-0-5-0; Head 2-0-4-0;
Australia (target 241)
D.
Warner c Kohli b Shami 7
T. Head c Gill b Siraj 137
M. Marsh c Rahul b Bumrah 15
S. Smith lbw b Bumrah 4
M. Labuschagne not out 58
G. Maxwell not out 2
Extras (b5, lb2, w11) 18
Total (4 wkts, 43 overs) 241
Did not bat: J Inglis, P Cummins, M Starc, A Zampa, J Hazlewood
Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Warner), 2-41 (Marsh), 3-47 (Smith), 4-239 (Head)
Bowling: Bumrah 9-2-43-2; Shami 7-1-47-1 (3w); Jadeja 10-0-43-0 (1w); Kuldeep 10-0-56-0; Siraj 7-0-45-1
result: Australia won by six wickets
Player of the match: Travis Head (AUS)
Player of the touranament: Virat Kohli (IND)
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
tv Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)