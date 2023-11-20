Open Menu

Cricket: India V Australia World Cup Final Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Completed scoreboard in the World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday:

India

R. Sharma c Head b Maxwell 47

S. Gill c Zampa b Starc 4

V. Kohli b Cummins 54

S. Iyer c Inglis b Cummins 4

KL Rahul c Inglis b Starc 66

R. Jadeja c Inglis b Hazlewood 9

S. Yadav c Inglis b Hazlewood 18

M. Shami c Inglis b Starc 6

J. Bumrah lbw b Zampa 1

K. Yadav run out (Labuschagne/Cummins) 10

M. Siraj not out 9

Extras (lb3, w9) 12

Total (all out, 50 overs) 240

Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Gill), 2-76 (Rohit), 3-81 (Iyer), 4-148 (Kohli), 5-178 (Jadeja), 6-203 (Rahul), 7-211 (Shami), 8-214 (Bumrah), 9-226 (S Yadav), 10-240 (Kuldeep)

Bowling: Starc 10-0-55-3 (3w); Hazlewood 10-0-60-2 (1w); Maxwell 6-0-35-1; Cummins 10-0-34-2 (2w); Zampa 10-0-44-1 (1w); Marsh 2-0-5-0; Head 2-0-4-0;

Australia (target 241)

D.

Warner c Kohli b Shami 7

T. Head c Gill b Siraj 137

M. Marsh c Rahul b Bumrah 15

S. Smith lbw b Bumrah 4

M. Labuschagne not out 58

G. Maxwell not out 2

Extras (b5, lb2, w11) 18

Total (4 wkts, 43 overs) 241

Did not bat: J Inglis, P Cummins, M Starc, A Zampa, J Hazlewood

Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Warner), 2-41 (Marsh), 3-47 (Smith), 4-239 (Head)

Bowling: Bumrah 9-2-43-2; Shami 7-1-47-1 (3w); Jadeja 10-0-43-0 (1w); Kuldeep 10-0-56-0; Siraj 7-0-45-1

result: Australia won by six wickets

Player of the match: Travis Head (AUS)

Player of the touranament: Virat Kohli (IND)

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

tv Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

