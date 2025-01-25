Cricket: India V England, 2nd T20 Score
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 09:10 PM
Chennai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between India and England in Chennai on Saturday:
England 165-9 in 20 overs (J. Buttler 45, B. Carse 31, J. Smith 22; A. Patel 2-32, V. Chakravarthy 2-38)
India yet to bat
Toss: India
