Cricket: India v England, 2nd T20 score

Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between India and England in Chennai on Saturday:

England 165-9 in 20 overs (J. Buttler 45, B. Carse 31; A. Patel 2-32, V.

Chakravarthy 2-38) v India 166-8 in 19.2 overs (T. Varma 72 not out, W. Sundar 26; B. Carse 3-29)

result: India won by two wickets

Toss: India

Series: India lead the five-match series 2-0