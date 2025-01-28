Cricket: India V England 3rd T20I Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Brief scores from the third Twenty20 international between India and England in Rajkot on Tuesday:
England 171-9 in 20 overs (B. Duckett 51, L. Livingstone 43; V. Chakravarthy 5-24, H.
Pandya 2-33) v India 145-9 in 20 overs (H. Pandya 40, A. Sharma 24; J. Overton 3-24, J. Archer 2-33, B. Carse 2-28, A. Rashid 1-15)
result: England won by 26 runs
Toss: India
Series: India lead the five-match series 2-1
