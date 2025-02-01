Open Menu

Cricket: India V England, 4th T20 Score

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Brief scores from the fourth Twenty20 international between India and England after the first innings in Pune on Friday:

India 181-9 in 20 overs (S. Dube 53, H. Pandya 53, R. Singh 30; S. Mahmood 3-35, J. Overton 2-32) v India

Toss: England

