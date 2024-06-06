Open Menu

Cricket: India V Ireland T20 World Cup Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Cricket: India v Ireland T20 World Cup scores

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Brief scores from the Twenty20 World Cup Group A match between India and Ireland in New York on Monday:

Ireland 96 all out, 16 overs (Gareth Delany 26, Josh Little 14; Hardik Pandya 3-27, Jasprit Bumrah 2-6, Arshdeep Singh 2-35) v India 97-2, 12.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 52 ret hurt, Rishabh Pant 36 not out)

Toss: India

result: India won by eight wickets

Related Topics

India World New York Ireland Hardik Pandya Rishabh Pant All From

Recent Stories

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

20 minutes ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

21 minutes ago
 Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

20 minutes ago
 PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

26 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

26 minutes ago
 Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

33 minutes ago
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

33 minutes ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

40 minutes ago
 Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 9 ..

Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..

40 minutes ago
 Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten ..

Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini

33 minutes ago
 World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate li ..

World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN

33 minutes ago
 IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizin ..

IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World