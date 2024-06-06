Cricket: India v Ireland T20 World Cup scores

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Brief scores from the Twenty20 World Cup Group A match between India and Ireland in New York on Monday:

Ireland 96 all out, 16 overs (Gareth Delany 26, Josh Little 14; Hardik Pandya 3-27, Jasprit Bumrah 2-6, Arshdeep Singh 2-35) v India 97-2, 12.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 52 ret hurt, Rishabh Pant 36 not out)

Toss: India

result: India won by eight wickets