Cricket: India V Ireland T20 World Cup Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 12:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Brief scores from the Twenty20 World Cup Group A match between India and Ireland in New York on Monday:
Ireland 96 all out, 16 overs (Gareth Delany 26, Josh Little 14; Hardik Pandya 3-27, Jasprit Bumrah 2-6, Arshdeep Singh 2-35) v India 97-2, 12.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 52 ret hurt, Rishabh Pant 36 not out)
Toss: India
