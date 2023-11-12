Cricket: India V Netherlands World Cup Scoreboard
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2023 | 10:50 PM
Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard from the World Cup match between India and the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday:
India
R. Sharma c Barresi b de Leede 61
S. Gill c Nidamanuru b van Meekeren 51
S. Iyer not out 128
KL Rahul c Engelbrecht b de Leede 102
S. Yadav not out 2
Extras (lb1, nb1, w13) 15
Total (4 wickets, 50 overs) 410
Did not bat: R. Jadeja, J. Bumrah, M. Shami, K. Yadav, M. Siraj
Fall of wickets: 1-100 (Gill), 2-129 (Rohit), 3-200 (Kohli), 4-408 (Rahul)
Bowling: Dutt 7-0-52-0 (w1), Van Beek 10-0-107-0 (w1), Ackermann 3-0-25-0 (w1), P. van Meekeren 10-0-90-1 (nb1, w2), R. van der Merwe 10-0-53-1, B. de Leede 10-0-82-2 (w8)
Netherlands (target 411)
W. Barresi c Rahul b Siraj 4
M. O'Dowd b Jadeja 30
C. Ackermann lbw b Kuldeep 35
S.
Engelbrecht b Siraj 45
S. Edwards c Rahul b Kohli 17
B. de Leede b Bumrah 12
T. Nidamanuru c Shami b Sharma 54
L. van Beek b Kuldeep 16
R. van der Merwe c Shami b Jadeja 16
A. Dutt b Bumrah 5
Extras (lb9, w4) 13
Total (all out, 47.5 overs) 250
Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Barresi), 2-66 (Ackermann), 3-72 (O'Dowd), 4-111 (Edwards), 6-172 (Engelbrecht), 7-208 (Van Beek), 8-225 (Van der Merwe), 9-236 (Dutt), 10-250 (Nidamanuru)
Bowling: Bumrah 9-1-33-2 (w1), Siraj 6-1-29-2 (w1), Shami 6-0-41-0 (w1), Kuldeep 10-1-41-2, Jadeja 9-0-49-2 (w1), Kohli 3-0-13-1, Gill 2-0-11-0, Suryakumar 2-0-17-0, Rohit 0.5-0-7-1
Toss: Netherlands
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Michael Gough (ENG)
tv Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)