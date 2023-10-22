Cricket: India V New Zealand World Cup Scoreboard
Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday:
New Zealand
D. Conway c Iyer b Siraj 0
W. Young b Shami 17
R. Ravindra c Gill b Shami 75
D. Mitchell c Kohli b Shami 130
T. Latham lbw b Kuldeep 5
G. Phillips c Rohit b Kuldeep 23
M. Chapman c Kohli b Bumrah 6
M. Santner b Shami 1
M. Henry b Shami 0
L. Ferguson run out (Rahul) 1
T. Boult not out 0
Extras (b3, lb5, w7) 15
Total (all out, 50 overs) 273
Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Conway), 2-19 (Young), 3-178 (Ravindra), 4-205 (Latham), 5-243 (Phillips), 6-257 (Chapman), 7-260 (Santner), 8-260 (Henry), 9-273 (Mitchell), 10-273 (Ferguson)
Bowling: Bumrah 10-1-45-1, Siraj 10-1-45-1 (w4), Shami 10-0-54-5, Jadeja 10-0-48-0, Kuldeep 10-0-73-2 (w3)
India (target 274)
R.
Sharma b Ferguson 46
S. Gill c Mitchell b Ferguson 26
V. Kohli c Phillips b Henry 95
S. Iyer c Conway b Boult 33
KL Rahul lbw b Santner 27
S. Yadav run out (Santner/Boult/Latham) 2
R. Jadeja not out 39
M. Shami not out 1
Extras (lb1, w4) 5
Total (6 wickets, 48 overs) 274
Did not bat: J. Bumrah, K. Yadav, M. Siraj
Fall of wickets: 1-71 (Rohit), 2-76 (Gill), 3-128 (Iyer), 4-182 (Rahul), 5-191 (Suryakumar), 6-269 (Kohli)
Bowling: Boult 10-0-60-1 (w1), Henry 9-0-55-1, Santner 10-0-37-1, Ferguson 8-0-63-2 (w2), Ravindra 9-0-46-0 (w1), Phillips 2-0-12-0
result: India won by four wickets
Toss: India
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Adrian Holdstock (RSA)
tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)