Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday:

New Zealand

D. Conway c Iyer b Siraj 0

W. Young b Shami 17

R. Ravindra c Gill b Shami 75

D. Mitchell c Kohli b Shami 130

T. Latham lbw b Kuldeep 5

G. Phillips c Rohit b Kuldeep 23

M. Chapman c Kohli b Bumrah 6

M. Santner b Shami 1

M. Henry b Shami 0

L. Ferguson run out (Rahul) 1

T. Boult not out 0

Extras (b3, lb5, w7) 15

Total (all out, 50 overs) 273

Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Conway), 2-19 (Young), 3-178 (Ravindra), 4-205 (Latham), 5-243 (Phillips), 6-257 (Chapman), 7-260 (Santner), 8-260 (Henry), 9-273 (Mitchell), 10-273 (Ferguson)

Bowling: Bumrah 10-1-45-1, Siraj 10-1-45-1 (w4), Shami 10-0-54-5, Jadeja 10-0-48-0, Kuldeep 10-0-73-2 (w3)

India (target 274)

R.

Sharma b Ferguson 46

S. Gill c Mitchell b Ferguson 26

V. Kohli c Phillips b Henry 95

S. Iyer c Conway b Boult 33

KL Rahul lbw b Santner 27

S. Yadav run out (Santner/Boult/Latham) 2

R. Jadeja not out 39

M. Shami not out 1

Extras (lb1, w4) 5

Total (6 wickets, 48 overs) 274

Did not bat: J. Bumrah, K. Yadav, M. Siraj

Fall of wickets: 1-71 (Rohit), 2-76 (Gill), 3-128 (Iyer), 4-182 (Rahul), 5-191 (Suryakumar), 6-269 (Kohli)

Bowling: Boult 10-0-60-1 (w1), Henry 9-0-55-1, Santner 10-0-37-1, Ferguson 8-0-63-2 (w2), Ravindra 9-0-46-0 (w1), Phillips 2-0-12-0

result: India won by four wickets

Toss: India

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

