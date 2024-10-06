Cricket: India V Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday:
Pakistan 105-8 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 28, Muneeba Ali 17; Arundhati Reddy 3-19, Shreyanka Patil 2-12) v India 108-4 in 18.
5 overs (Shafali Verma 32, Harmanpreet Kaur 29 retired hurt, Jemimah Rodrigues 23; Fatima Sana 2-23)
result: India won by six wickets
Toss: Pakistan
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From World
-
Ruthless Gauff beats Muchova in straight sets to win China Open13 minutes ago
-
In France's Marseille, teen 'stabbed 50 times' then burned alive13 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table53 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result53 minutes ago
-
Ruthless Gauff beats Muchova in straight sets to win China Open53 minutes ago
-
Madrid's Carvajal to miss several months after serious knee injury1 hour ago
-
Tunisia votes with Saied set for re-election2 hours ago
-
South Beirut residents check damage after 'most violent night'2 hours ago
-
Weary Sinner happy for day off after battling into Shanghai last 162 hours ago
-
Iran oil minister visits key site after Israeli threats2 hours ago
-
Tunisia votes with Saied set for re-election3 hours ago
-
Tunisia votes with Saied set for re-election3 hours ago