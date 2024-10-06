Open Menu

Cricket: India V Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Cricket: India v Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup scores

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday:

Pakistan 105-8 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 28, Muneeba Ali 17; Arundhati Reddy 3-19, Shreyanka Patil 2-12) v India 108-4 in 18.

5 overs (Shafali Verma 32, Harmanpreet Kaur 29 retired hurt, Jemimah Rodrigues 23; Fatima Sana 2-23)

result: India won by six wickets

Toss: Pakistan

afp

More Stories From World