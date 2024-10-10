(@FahadShabbir)

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup Group A match between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday:

India 172-3 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 52 not out, Smriti Mandhana 50, Shafali Verma 43) v Sri Lanka 90 all out in 19.

5 overs (Kavisha Dilhari 21, Anushka Sanjeewani 20; Arundhati Reddy 3-19, Asha Sobhana 3-19)

result: India won by 82 runs

Toss: India