Cricket: India V Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup Group A match between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Wednesday:

India 172-3 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 52 not out, Smriti Mandhana 50, Shafali Verma 43) v Sri Lanka 90 all out in 19.

5 overs (Kavisha Dilhari 21, Anushka Sanjeewani 20; Arundhati Reddy 3-19, Asha Sobhana 3-19)

result: India won by 82 runs

Toss: India

