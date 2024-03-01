Open Menu

Cricket: New Zealand V Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Scoreboard after New Zealand's first innings on day two of the first Test against Australia on Friday in Wellington:

Australia 1st innings 383 (C. Green 174 not out, M. Marsh 40; M. Henry 5-70)

New Zealand 1st innings

T. Latham b Starc 5

W. Young c Carey b Marsh 9

K. Williamson run out 0

R. Ravindra C Lyon b Hazlewood 0

D. Mitchell c Carey b Cummins 11

T. Blundell c Head b Lyon 33

G. Phillips c Starc b Hazlewood 71

S. Kuggeleijn c Green b Lyon 0

M.

Henry c Labuschagne b Lyon 42

T. Southee c Head b Lyon 1

W. O'Rourke not out 0

Extras (b1, lb3, nb2, w1) 7

Total (all out, 43.1 overs) 179

Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Latham), 2-12 (Williamson), 3-12 (Ravindra), 4-29 (Mitchell), 5-29 (Young), 6-113 (Blundell), 7-113 (Kuggeleijn), 8-161 (Phillips), 9-162 (Southee), 10-179 Henry

Bowling: Starc 9-4-34-1 (wd1), Hazlewood 12-0-55-2, Cummins 10-2-33-1, Marsh 4-0-10-1 (nb2), Lyon 8.1-1-43-4

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

More Stories From World