Cricket: New Zealand V Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of the Australian first innings against New Zealand on day two of the second Test in Christchurch on Saturday:
New Zealand 1st innings 162 (T. Latham 38; Hazlewood 5-31, Starc 3-59)
Australia 1st innings (overnight 124-4)
S. Smith lbw Sears 11
U. Khawaja b Henry 16
M. Labuschagne c Phillips b Southee 90
C. Green b Henry 25
T. Head c Blundell b Henry 21
M. Marsh lbw Henry 0
A. Carey c Latham b Phillips 14
M. Starc c Blundell b Henry 28
P.
Cummins lbw Henry 23
J. Hazlewood not out 1
Extras (b5, lb1, nb1) 7
Total (all out, 68 overs) 256
Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Smith), 2-32 (Khawaja), 3-81 (Green), 4-107 (Head), 5-158 (Lyon), 6-166 (Marsh), 7-189 (Carey), 8-221 (Labuschagne), 9-237 (Starc), 10-256 (Cummins)
Bowling: Southee 18-2-68-1 (1nb), Henry 23-4-67-7, Sears 16-3-71-1, Kuggeleijn 6-1-30-0, Phillips 5-0-14-1
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Niton Menon (IND)
tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
