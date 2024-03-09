Cricket: New Zealand V Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch on Saturday:
New Zealand 1st innings 162 (T. Latham 38; Hazlewood 5-31, Starc 3-59)
Australia 1st innings (overnight 124-4)
S. Smith lbw Sears 11
U. Khawaja b Henry 16
M. Labuschagne c Phillips b Southee 90
C. Green b Henry 25
T. Head c Blundell b Henry 21
M. Marsh lbw Henry 0
A. Carey c Latham b Phillips 14
M. Starc c Blundell b Henry 28
P. Cummins lbw Henry 23
J. Hazlewood not out 1
Extras (b5, lb1, nb1) 7
Total (all out, 68 overs) 256
Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Smith), 2-32 (Khawaja), 3-81 (Green), 4-107 (Head), 5-158 (Lyon), 6-166 (Marsh), 7-189 (Carey), 8-221 (Labuschagne), 9-237 (Starc), 10-256 (Cummins)
Bowling: Southee 18-2-68-1 (1nb), Henry 23-4-67-7, Sears 16-3-71-1, Kuggeleijn 6-1-30-0, Phillips 5-0-14-1
New Zealand 2nd innings
T.
Latham not out 65
W. Young c Carey b Starc 1
K. Williamson b Cummins 51
R. Ravindra not out 11
Extras (lb3, w1, nb2) 6
Total (for 2 wkts; 50 overs) 134
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Young), 2-111 (Williamson)
Bowling: Starc 11-1-39-1 (1w), Hazlewood 13-5-24-0 (1nb), Cummins 11-2-21-1, Green 6-1-27-0, Lyon 6-1-14-0, Marsh 3-0-6-0
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Niton Menon (IND)
tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
afp
Recent Stories
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
More Stories From World
-
Latham hauls New Zealand back into 2nd Test against Australia2 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers integrate physics, AI to enhance precipitation forecast2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - 4th update12 minutes ago
-
High hopes for China's Olympic campaign at "two sessions"22 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan DC of Scholars Council thanks Saudi leadership32 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ambassador to Yemen meets officials in Switzerland32 minutes ago
-
Action movie "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" stays atop China's box office chart42 minutes ago
-
Tourism nights spent in 2023 exceed pre-pandemic levels in EU42 minutes ago
-
Six missing as fishing boat capsizes off S. Korea's southern coast52 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Biden criticizes Trump-Orban meeting2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Six Nations - Wales v France teams2 hours ago