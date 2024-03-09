Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch on Saturday:

New Zealand 1st innings 162 (T. Latham 38; Hazlewood 5-31, Starc 3-59)

Australia 1st innings (overnight 124-4)

S. Smith lbw Sears 11

U. Khawaja b Henry 16

M. Labuschagne c Phillips b Southee 90

C. Green b Henry 25

T. Head c Blundell b Henry 21

N. Lyon c Mitchell b Henry 20

M. Marsh lbw Henry 0

A. Carey c Latham b Phillips 14

M. Starc c Blundell b Henry 28

P. Cummins lbw Henry 23

J. Hazlewood not out 1

Extras (b5, lb1, nb1) 7

Total (all out, 68 overs) 256

Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Smith), 2-32 (Khawaja), 3-81 (Green), 4-107 (Head), 5-158 (Lyon), 6-166 (Marsh), 7-189 (Carey), 8-221 (Labuschagne), 9-237 (Starc), 10-256 (Cummins)

Bowling: Southee 18-2-68-1 (1nb), Henry 23-4-67-7, Sears 16-3-71-1, Kuggeleijn 6-1-30-0, Phillips 5-0-14-1

New Zealand 2nd innings

T.

Latham not out 65

W. Young c Carey b Starc 1

K. Williamson b Cummins 51

R. Ravindra not out 11

Extras (lb3, w1, nb2) 6

Total (for 2 wkts; 50 overs) 134

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Young), 2-111 (Williamson)

Bowling: Starc 11-1-39-1 (1w), Hazlewood 13-5-24-0 (1nb), Cummins 11-2-21-1, Green 6-1-27-0, Lyon 6-1-14-0, Marsh 3-0-6-0

Toss: Australia

Series: Australia lead 1-0

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Niton Menon (IND)

tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

afp