Cricket: New Zealand V Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard after New Zealand's second innings on day three of the second Test against Australia in Christchurch on Sunday:
New Zealand 1st innings 162 (T. Latham 38; Hazlewood 5-31, Starc 3-59)
Australia 1st innings 256 ((M. Labuschagne 90, M. Starc 28; Henry 7-67)
New Zealand 2nd innings (overnight 134-2)
T. Latham c Carey b Cummins 73
W. Young c Carey b Starc 1
K. Williamson b Cummins 51
R. Ravindra c Carey b Cummins 82
D. Mitchell c Carey b Hazlewood 58
T. Blundell c Labuschagne b Green 9
G. Phillips b Lyon 16
S. Kuggeleijn c Green b Lyon 44
M. Henry c Hazlewood b Lyon 16
T.
Southee c Cary b Cummins 0
B. Sears not out 0
Extras (b5, lb9 w3, nb5) 22
Total (all out; 108.2 overs) 372
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Young), 2-111 (Williamson), 3-155 (Latham), 4-278 (Mitchell), 5-286 (Ravindra), 6-296 (Blundell), 7-349 (Phillips), 8-371 (Henry), 9-372 (Southee), 10-372 (Kuggeleijn)
Bowling: Starc 22-3-94-1(2w), Hazlewood 26-6-70-1(3nb), Cummins 24-3-62-4, Green 11-2-48-1, Lyon 16.2-1-49-3, Marsh 6-1-19-0 (1nb), Head 2-0-7-0, Labuschagne 1-0-9-0 (1w, 1nb)
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Nitin Menon (IND)
tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
