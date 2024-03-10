Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard after New Zealand's second innings on day three of the second Test against Australia in Christchurch on Sunday:

New Zealand 1st innings 162 (T. Latham 38; Hazlewood 5-31, Starc 3-59)

Australia 1st innings 256 ((M. Labuschagne 90, M. Starc 28; Henry 7-67)

New Zealand 2nd innings (overnight 134-2)

T. Latham c Carey b Cummins 73

W. Young c Carey b Starc 1

K. Williamson b Cummins 51

R. Ravindra c Carey b Cummins 82

D. Mitchell c Carey b Hazlewood 58

T. Blundell c Labuschagne b Green 9

G. Phillips b Lyon 16

S. Kuggeleijn c Green b Lyon 44

M. Henry c Hazlewood b Lyon 16

T.

Southee c Cary b Cummins 0

B. Sears not out 0

Extras (b5, lb9 w3, nb5) 22

Total (all out; 108.2 overs) 372

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Young), 2-111 (Williamson), 3-155 (Latham), 4-278 (Mitchell), 5-286 (Ravindra), 6-296 (Blundell), 7-349 (Phillips), 8-371 (Henry), 9-372 (Southee), 10-372 (Kuggeleijn)

Bowling: Starc 22-3-94-1(2w), Hazlewood 26-6-70-1(3nb), Cummins 24-3-62-4, Green 11-2-48-1, Lyon 16.2-1-49-3, Marsh 6-1-19-0 (1nb), Head 2-0-7-0, Labuschagne 1-0-9-0 (1w, 1nb)

Toss: Australia

Series: Australia lead 1-0

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Nitin Menon (IND)

tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)