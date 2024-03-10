Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the second Test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch on Sunday:

New Zealand 1st innings 162 (T. Latham 38; Hazlewood 5-31, Starc 3-59)

Australia 1st innings 256 ((M. Labuschagne 90, M. Starc 28; Henry 7-67)

New Zealand 2nd innings 372 (R. Ravindra 82, D. Mitchell 58; P. Cummins 4-62)

Australia 2nd innings

S. Smith lbw Henry 9

U. Khawaja c Southee b Henry 11

M. Labuschagne c&b Sears 6

C. Green b Sears 5

T.

Head not out 17

M. Marsh not out 27

Extras (b1, lb1) 2

Total (4 wickets; 24 overs) 77

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Smith), 2-22 (Labuschagne), 3-30 (Khawaja), 4-34 (Green)

Bowling: Southee 7-1-12-0, Henry 9-1-37-2, Sears 6-1-22-2, Phillips 2-0-4-0

Toss: Australia

Series: Australia lead 1-0

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Nitin Menon (IND)

tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)