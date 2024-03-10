Cricket: New Zealand V Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the second Test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch on Sunday:
New Zealand 1st innings 162 (T. Latham 38; Hazlewood 5-31, Starc 3-59)
Australia 1st innings 256 ((M. Labuschagne 90, M. Starc 28; Henry 7-67)
New Zealand 2nd innings 372 (R. Ravindra 82, D. Mitchell 58; P. Cummins 4-62)
Australia 2nd innings
S. Smith lbw Henry 9
U. Khawaja c Southee b Henry 11
M. Labuschagne c&b Sears 6
C. Green b Sears 5
T.
Head not out 17
M. Marsh not out 27
Extras (b1, lb1) 2
Total (4 wickets; 24 overs) 77
Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Smith), 2-22 (Labuschagne), 3-30 (Khawaja), 4-34 (Green)
Bowling: Southee 7-1-12-0, Henry 9-1-37-2, Sears 6-1-22-2, Phillips 2-0-4-0
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Nitin Menon (IND)
tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
