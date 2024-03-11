Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Final scoreboard following the second Test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch on Monday:

New Zealand 1st innings 162 (T. Latham 38; Hazlewood 5-31, Starc 3-59)

Australia 1st innings 256 ((M. Labuschagne 90; Henry 7-67)

New Zealand 2nd innings 372 (R. Ravindra 82, D. Mitchell 58; P. Cummins 4-62)

Australia 2nd innings (overnight 77-4)

S. Smith lbw b Henry 9

U. Khawaja c Southee b Henry 11

M. Labuschagne c&b Sears 6

C. Green b Sears 5

T. Head c Young b Southee 18

M. Marsh lbw b Sears 80

A. Carey not out 98

M.

Starc c Young b Sears 0

P. Cummins not out 32

Extras (b9, lb12, nb1) 22

Total (7 wickets; 65 overs) 281

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Smith), 2-22 (Labuschagne), 3-30 (Khawaja), 4-34 (Green), 5-80 (Head), 6-220 (Marsh), 7-220 (Starc)

Bowling: Southee 14-1-39-1, Henry 19-1-94-2, Sears 17-2-90-4 (1nb), Phillips 12-2-27-0, Kuggeleijn 3-1-10-0

Toss: Australia

result: Australia win by 3 wickets

Series: Australia win 2-0

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Nitin Menon (IND)

tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

