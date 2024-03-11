Cricket: New Zealand V Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Christchurch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Final scoreboard following the second Test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch on Monday:
New Zealand 1st innings 162 (T. Latham 38; Hazlewood 5-31, Starc 3-59)
Australia 1st innings 256 ((M. Labuschagne 90; Henry 7-67)
New Zealand 2nd innings 372 (R. Ravindra 82, D. Mitchell 58; P. Cummins 4-62)
Australia 2nd innings (overnight 77-4)
S. Smith lbw b Henry 9
U. Khawaja c Southee b Henry 11
M. Labuschagne c&b Sears 6
C. Green b Sears 5
T. Head c Young b Southee 18
M. Marsh lbw b Sears 80
A. Carey not out 98
M.
Starc c Young b Sears 0
P. Cummins not out 32
Extras (b9, lb12, nb1) 22
Total (7 wickets; 65 overs) 281
Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Smith), 2-22 (Labuschagne), 3-30 (Khawaja), 4-34 (Green), 5-80 (Head), 6-220 (Marsh), 7-220 (Starc)
Bowling: Southee 14-1-39-1, Henry 19-1-94-2, Sears 17-2-90-4 (1nb), Phillips 12-2-27-0, Kuggeleijn 3-1-10-0
Toss: Australia
result: Australia win by 3 wickets
Series: Australia win 2-0
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Nitin Menon (IND)
tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
