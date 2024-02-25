Open Menu

Cricket: New Zealand V Australia 3rd T20 International Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:41 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 3rd T20 international scores

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Brief scores after Australia's innings was reduced by rain in the third Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Auckland on Sunday:

Australia 118-4 in 10.4 overs (T. Head 33, M. Short 27)

New Zealand need revised target of 126 from 10 overs (DLS method)

Toss: New Zealand

