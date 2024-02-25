Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 3rd T20 international scores

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Brief scores from the rain-affected third Twenty20 international between Australia and New Zealand in Auckland on Sunday:

Australia 118-4 in 10.4 overs (T. Head 33, M.

Short 27) v New Zealand 98-3 in 10 overs (G. Phillips 40 not out)

New Zealand needed revised target of 126 from 10 overs (DLS method)

result: Australia win by 27 runs (DLS method)

Series: Australia win 3-0

Toss: New Zealand