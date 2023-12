Cricket: New Zealand v Bangladesh - 1st ODI scores

Dunedin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Brief scores from the rain-affected first one-day international between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Dunedin on Sunday, which was reduced to 30 overs:

New Zealand 239-7 (W.

Young 105, T. Latham 92; S islam 2-28) v Bangladesh (adjusted target 245) 200-9 (A. Haque 43, A Hossain 38; J Clarkson 2-24)

result: New Zealand won by 44 runs

Toss: Bangladesh

afp