Cricket: New Zealand V India Champions Trophy Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Brief scores from the Champions Trophy Group A match between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday:
India 249-9 in 50 overs (S. Iyer 79, A. Patel 42, H. Pandya 45; M. Henry 5-42) v New Zealand
Toss: New Zealand
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From World
-
Private US company aces lunar landing on first mission6 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v India Champions Trophy scores6 minutes ago
-
Eight dead in India avalanche as rescue operation ends6 minutes ago
-
Pope spent 'calm night' in hospital: Vatican6 minutes ago
-
Pro-Russian candidate declared winner in Abkhazia vote6 minutes ago
-
20 young changemakers shortlisted for 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards56 minutes ago
-
Marc Marquez outduels brother Alex for 'dream' Thai MotoGP win2 hours ago
-
UK, France working with Ukraine on plan to end fighting: Starmer2 hours ago
-
UK, France working with Ukraine on plan to end fighting: Starmer2 hours ago
-
Motorcycling: Thai MotoGP results2 hours ago
-
In first, private US spaceship lands upright on Moon3 hours ago
-
Seven dead in India avalanche as survivors recall rescue3 hours ago