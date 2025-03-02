Open Menu

Cricket: New Zealand V India Champions Trophy Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Cricket: New Zealand v India Champions Trophy scores

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Brief scores from the Champions Trophy Group A match between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday:

India 249-9 in 50 overs (S. Iyer 79, A. Patel 42, H. Pandya 45; M. Henry 5-42) v New Zealand

Toss: New Zealand

