Cricket: New Zealand V India Champions Trophy Scores
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 10:40 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Brief scores from the Champions Trophy Group A match between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday:
India 249-9 in 50 overs (S. Iyer 79, A. Patel 42, H. Pandya 45; M. Henry 5-42) v New Zealand 205 all out in 45.3 overs (K.
Williamson 81, M. Santner 28; V. Chakravarthy 5-42)
result: India beat New Zealand by 44 runs
Toss: New Zealand
1st semi-final: India v Australia in Dubai on Tuesday
2nd semi-final: New Zealand v South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday
