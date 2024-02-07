Cricket: New Zealand V South Africa - 1st Test Scoreboard
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at the completion of the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday:
New Zealand 1st innings 511 (R. Ravindra 240, K. Williamson 118; N. Brand 6-119)
South Africa 1st innings 162 (K. Petersen 45; M. Henry 3-31, M. Santner 3-34)
New Zealand 2nd innings 179-4/d (K. Williamson 109)
South Africa 2nd innings
E. Moore c Conway b Henry 0
N. Brand b Southee 3
R. van Tonder c Latham b Jamieson 31
Z. Hamza c Southee b Jamieson 36
D. Bedingham c Santner b Jamieson 87
K. Petersen c Ravindra b Jamieson 16
R. de Swardt not out 34
C. Fortuin c Blundell b Phillips 11
D.
Olivier c Mitchell b Santner 1
T. Moreki lbw Santner 6
D. Paterson c Williamson b Santner 15
Extras (b1, lb2, nb2, w2) 7
Total (all out, 80 overs) 247
Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Brand), 2-5 (Moore), 3-68 (van Tonder), 4-73 (Hamza), 5-178 (Bedingham), 6-181 (Petersen), 7-199 (Fortuin), 8-208 (Olivier), 9-223 (Moreki), 10-247 (Paterson)
Bowling: Southee 10-3-46-1, Henry 11-3-33-1, Jamieson 17-3-58-4 (w2, nb1), Santner 26-9-59-3, Phillips 9-1-30-1, Ravindra 7-2-18-0 (nb1)
result: New Zealand win by 281 runs
Series: New Zealand lead 1-0
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
