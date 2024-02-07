Open Menu

Cricket: New Zealand V South Africa - 1st Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa - 1st Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at the completion of the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday:

New Zealand 1st innings 511 (R. Ravindra 240, K. Williamson 118; N. Brand 6-119)

South Africa 1st innings 162 (K. Petersen 45; M. Henry 3-31, M. Santner 3-34)

New Zealand 2nd innings 179-4/d (K. Williamson 109)

South Africa 2nd innings

E. Moore c Conway b Henry 0

N. Brand b Southee 3

R. van Tonder c Latham b Jamieson 31

Z. Hamza c Southee b Jamieson 36

D. Bedingham c Santner b Jamieson 87

K. Petersen c Ravindra b Jamieson 16

R. de Swardt not out 34

C. Fortuin c Blundell b Phillips 11

D.

Olivier c Mitchell b Santner 1

T. Moreki lbw Santner 6

D. Paterson c Williamson b Santner 15

Extras (b1, lb2, nb2, w2) 7

Total (all out, 80 overs) 247

Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Brand), 2-5 (Moore), 3-68 (van Tonder), 4-73 (Hamza), 5-178 (Bedingham), 6-181 (Petersen), 7-199 (Fortuin), 8-208 (Olivier), 9-223 (Moreki), 10-247 (Paterson)

Bowling: Southee 10-3-46-1, Henry 11-3-33-1, Jamieson 17-3-58-4 (w2, nb1), Santner 26-9-59-3, Phillips 9-1-30-1, Ravindra 7-2-18-0 (nb1)

result: New Zealand win by 281 runs

Series: New Zealand lead 1-0

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

Van Lead Paterson Conway Mitchell South Africa Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough TV All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

2 hours ago
 El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

11 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

11 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

11 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

11 hours ago
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

11 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

11 hours ago
 PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

11 hours ago
 29 candidates to contest in PS-60

29 candidates to contest in PS-60

11 hours ago
 Advocacy group seeks political participation of PW ..

Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election

12 hours ago
 PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab S ..

PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman

12 hours ago

More Stories From World