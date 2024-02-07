Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa - 1st Test scoreboard

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at the completion of the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday:

New Zealand 1st innings 511 (R. Ravindra 240, K. Williamson 118; N. Brand 6-119)

South Africa 1st innings 162 (K. Petersen 45; M. Henry 3-31, M. Santner 3-34)

New Zealand 2nd innings 179-4/d (K. Williamson 109)

South Africa 2nd innings

E. Moore c Conway b Henry 0

N. Brand b Southee 3

R. van Tonder c Latham b Jamieson 31

Z. Hamza c Southee b Jamieson 36

D. Bedingham c Santner b Jamieson 87

K. Petersen c Ravindra b Jamieson 16

R. de Swardt not out 34

C. Fortuin c Blundell b Phillips 11

D.

Olivier c Mitchell b Santner 1

T. Moreki lbw Santner 6

D. Paterson c Williamson b Santner 15

Extras (b1, lb2, nb2, w2) 7

Total (all out, 80 overs) 247

Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Brand), 2-5 (Moore), 3-68 (van Tonder), 4-73 (Hamza), 5-178 (Bedingham), 6-181 (Petersen), 7-199 (Fortuin), 8-208 (Olivier), 9-223 (Moreki), 10-247 (Paterson)

Bowling: Southee 10-3-46-1, Henry 11-3-33-1, Jamieson 17-3-58-4 (w2, nb1), Santner 26-9-59-3, Phillips 9-1-30-1, Ravindra 7-2-18-0 (nb1)

result: New Zealand win by 281 runs

Series: New Zealand lead 1-0

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)