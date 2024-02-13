Open Menu

Cricket: New Zealand V South Africa 2nd Test Scoreboard

Published February 13, 2024

Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after day one of the second Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Hamilton on Tuesday:

South Africa 1st innings

N. Brand lbw b O'Rourke 25

C. Fortuin c Phillips b Henry 0

R. van Tonder c Latham v Wagner 32

Z. Hamza c sub (Santner) b Ravindra 20

D. Bedingham c Young b Ravindra 39

K. Petersen c Southee b Ravindra 2

R. de Swardt not out 55

S. von Berg not out 34

Extras (b9, 1b1, w3) 13

Total (for 6 wkts, 89 overs) 220

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Fortuin), 2-40 (Brand), 3-63 (van Tonder), 4-99 (Hamza), 5-101 (Petersen), 6-150 (Bedingham)

To bat: D.

Piedt, T. Moreki, D. Paterson

Bowling: Southee 21-7-54-0, Henry 17-5-44-1 (w1), O'Rourke 14-3-47-1 (w1), Wagner 16-6-32-1 (w1), Ravindra 21-8-33-3

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

