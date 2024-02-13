Cricket: New Zealand V South Africa 2nd Test Scoreboard
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after day one of the second Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Hamilton on Tuesday:
South Africa 1st innings
N. Brand lbw b O'Rourke 25
C. Fortuin c Phillips b Henry 0
R. van Tonder c Latham v Wagner 32
Z. Hamza c sub (Santner) b Ravindra 20
D. Bedingham c Young b Ravindra 39
K. Petersen c Southee b Ravindra 2
R. de Swardt not out 55
S. von Berg not out 34
Extras (b9, 1b1, w3) 13
Total (for 6 wkts, 89 overs) 220
Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Fortuin), 2-40 (Brand), 3-63 (van Tonder), 4-99 (Hamza), 5-101 (Petersen), 6-150 (Bedingham)
To bat: D.
Piedt, T. Moreki, D. Paterson
Bowling: Southee 21-7-54-0, Henry 17-5-44-1 (w1), O'Rourke 14-3-47-1 (w1), Wagner 16-6-32-1 (w1), Ravindra 21-8-33-3
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Illingworth (ENG)
tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
More Stories From World
-
'Unprecedented' levels of 'near famine-like conditions' in war-ravaged Gaza: UN3 minutes ago
-
Apollo to Artemis: Why America is betting big on private space13 minutes ago
-
US House speaker rejects Senate's Ukraine aid bill as written1 hour ago
-
Six injured, one critically, in New York subway shooting2 hours ago
-
UN Security Council concerned about 'escalating violence' in eastern DR Congo2 hours ago
-
Chelsea late show deepens Crystal Palace crisis2 hours ago
-
Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister2 hours ago
-
Kremlin, Musk deny Russian army using Starlink2 hours ago
-
Juve shocked as Udinese hand Inter title gift2 hours ago
-
Spielberg praises stellar year of cinema as Oscars nominees converge2 hours ago
-
Trump asks Supreme Court to stay ruling rejecting his immunity to prosecution2 hours ago
-
One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting3 hours ago