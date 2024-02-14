Cricket: New Zealand V South Africa 2nd Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after day two of the second Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Hamilton on Wednesday:
South Africa 1st innings (overnight 220-6)
N. Brand lbw b O'Rourke 25
C. Fortuin c Phillips b Henry 0
R. van Tonder c Latham v Wagner 32
Z. Hamza c sub (Santner) b Ravindra 20
D. Bedingham c Young b Ravindra 39
K. Petersen c Southee b Ravindra 2
R. de Swardt b O'Rourke 64
S. von Berg b O'Rourke 38
D. Piedt c Blundell b Southee 4
T. Moreki not out 4
D. Paterson C Latham b O'Rourke 0
Extras (b9, 1b2, w3) 14
Total (all out, 97.2 overs) 242
Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Fortuin), 2-40 (Brand), 3-63 (van Tonder), 4-99 (Hamza), 5-101 (Petersen), 6-150 (Bedingham), 7-227 (von Berg), 8-234 (Piedt), 9-242 (de Swardt), 10-242 (Paterson)
Bowling: Southee 25-8-63-1, Henry 17-5-44-1 (w1), O'Rourke 18.2-4-59-4 (w1), Wagner 16-6-32-1 (w1), Ravindra 21-8-33-3
New Zealand 1st innings
T.
Latham b Piedt 40
D. Conway c Fortuin b Paterson 0
K. Williamson c van Tonder b Piedt 43
R. Ravindra b Moreki 29
W. Young c de Swardt b Piedt 36
T. Blundell b Paterson 4
G. Phillips c Fortuin b Piedt 4
M. Henry run out 10
T. Southee c van Tonder b Paterson 5
N. Wagner st Fortuin b Piedt 33
W. O'Rourke not out 0
Extras (b1, lb5, w1) 7
Total (all out, 77.3 overs) 211
Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Conway), 2-75 (Latham), 3-86 (Williamson), 4-145 (Ravdindra), 5-157 (Blundell), 6-162 (Phillips), 7-163 (Young), 8-170 (Southee), 9-183 (Henry), 10-211 (Wagner)
Bowling: Paterson 17-6-39-3, Moreki 13-4-32-1 (w1), Piedt 32.3-5-89-5, von Berg 13-3-40-0, de Swardt 2-0-5-0
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Illingworth (ENG)
tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
