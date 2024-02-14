Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after day two of the second Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Hamilton on Wednesday:

South Africa 1st innings (overnight 220-6)

N. Brand lbw b O'Rourke 25

C. Fortuin c Phillips b Henry 0

R. van Tonder c Latham v Wagner 32

Z. Hamza c sub (Santner) b Ravindra 20

D. Bedingham c Young b Ravindra 39

K. Petersen c Southee b Ravindra 2

R. de Swardt b O'Rourke 64

S. von Berg b O'Rourke 38

D. Piedt c Blundell b Southee 4

T. Moreki not out 4

D. Paterson C Latham b O'Rourke 0

Extras (b9, 1b2, w3) 14

Total (all out, 97.2 overs) 242

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Fortuin), 2-40 (Brand), 3-63 (van Tonder), 4-99 (Hamza), 5-101 (Petersen), 6-150 (Bedingham), 7-227 (von Berg), 8-234 (Piedt), 9-242 (de Swardt), 10-242 (Paterson)

Bowling: Southee 25-8-63-1, Henry 17-5-44-1 (w1), O'Rourke 18.2-4-59-4 (w1), Wagner 16-6-32-1 (w1), Ravindra 21-8-33-3

New Zealand 1st innings

T.

Latham b Piedt 40

D. Conway c Fortuin b Paterson 0

K. Williamson c van Tonder b Piedt 43

R. Ravindra b Moreki 29

W. Young c de Swardt b Piedt 36

T. Blundell b Paterson 4

G. Phillips c Fortuin b Piedt 4

M. Henry run out 10

T. Southee c van Tonder b Paterson 5

N. Wagner st Fortuin b Piedt 33

W. O'Rourke not out 0

Extras (b1, lb5, w1) 7

Total (all out, 77.3 overs) 211

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Conway), 2-75 (Latham), 3-86 (Williamson), 4-145 (Ravdindra), 5-157 (Blundell), 6-162 (Phillips), 7-163 (Young), 8-170 (Southee), 9-183 (Henry), 10-211 (Wagner)

Bowling: Paterson 17-6-39-3, Moreki 13-4-32-1 (w1), Piedt 32.3-5-89-5, von Berg 13-3-40-0, de Swardt 2-0-5-0

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)