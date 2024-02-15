Open Menu

Cricket: New Zealand V South Africa 2nd Test Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after South Africa's second innings on day three of the second Test against New Zealand in Hamilton on Thursday:

South Africa 1st innings 242

New Zealand 1st innings 211

South Africa 2nd innings

N. Brand c Blundell b O'Rourke 34

C. Fortuin lbw b Ravindra 3

R. van Tonder c Wagner b O'Rourke 1

Z. Hamza c Young b Wagner 17

D. Bedingham c Phillips b O'Rourke 110

K. Petersen c Phillips b Henry 43

R. de Swardt b Phillips 1

S. von Berg c Wagner b O'Rourke 2

D. Piedt c Southee b Phillips 2

D.

Paterson c Blundell b O'Rourke 7

T. Moreki not out 0

Extras (b10, lb1, nb2, w2) 15

Total (all out, 69.5 overs) 235

Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Fortuin), 2-28 (van Tonder), 3-39 (Brand), 4-104 (Hamza), 5-202 (Petersen), 6-213 (de Swardt), 7-219 (Bedingham), 8-226 (Piedt), 9-234 (von Berg), 10-235 (Paterson)

Bowling: Southee 9-2-33-0, Henry 11-5-15-1, Ravindra 13-1-50-1 (w1), O'Rourke 13.5-4-34-5 (w1), Phillips 15-3-50-2, Wagner 8-1-42-1 (nb2)

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

