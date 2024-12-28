Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 1st T20 scores

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Brief scoreboard after the first innings of the opening Twenty20 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

New Zealand 172-8 off 20 overs: (Daryl Mitchell 62, Michael Bracewell 59; Binura Fernando 2-22, Maheesh Theekshana 2-29, Wanindu Hasaranga 2-33).

Toss: Sri Lanka

afp