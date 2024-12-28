Open Menu

Cricket: New Zealand V Sri Lanka, 1st T20 Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 1st T20 scores

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Brief scores from the first of three Twenty20 matches between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Mount Maunganui on Saturday:

New Zealand 172-8 off 20 overs: (Daryl Mitchell 62, Michael Bracewell 59; Binura Fernando 2-22, Maheesh Theekshana 2-29, Wanindu Hasaranga 2-33).

Sri Lanka 164-8 (Pathum Nissanka 90, Kusal Mendis 46; Jacob Duffy 3-21, Matt Henry 2-28, Zak Foulkes 2-41)

result: New Zealand won by eight runs

Toss: Sri Lanka

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Mitchell Binura Fernando Kusal Mendis From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

45 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

60 minutes ago
 UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

1 hour ago
 Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

1 hour ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

2 hours ago
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

2 hours ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

4 hours ago
 Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weat ..

Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..

5 hours ago
 Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at s ..

Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..

5 hours ago
 8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico ..

8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast

6 hours ago
 BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

6 hours ago

More Stories From World