Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 1st T20 scores

Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Brief scores from the first of three Twenty20 matches between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Mount Maunganui on Saturday:

New Zealand 172-8 off 20 overs: (Daryl Mitchell 62, Michael Bracewell 59; Binura Fernando 2-22, Maheesh Theekshana 2-29, Wanindu Hasaranga 2-33).

Sri Lanka 164-8 (Pathum Nissanka 90, Kusal Mendis 46; Jacob Duffy 3-21, Matt Henry 2-28, Zak Foulkes 2-41)

result: New Zealand won by eight runs

Toss: Sri Lanka