Cricket: New Zealand V Sri Lanka, 1st T20 Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Mount Maunganui, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Brief scores from the first of three Twenty20 matches between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Mount Maunganui on Saturday:
New Zealand 172-8 off 20 overs: (Daryl Mitchell 62, Michael Bracewell 59; Binura Fernando 2-22, Maheesh Theekshana 2-29, Wanindu Hasaranga 2-33).
Sri Lanka 164-8 (Pathum Nissanka 90, Kusal Mendis 46; Jacob Duffy 3-21, Matt Henry 2-28, Zak Foulkes 2-41)
result: New Zealand won by eight runs
Toss: Sri Lanka
